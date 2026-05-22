Palwal varsity launches 12 new programmes

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), Palwal, on Thursday announced the launch of 12 new programmes in the current academic session, taking the total number of programmes offered by the country’s first Skill University to 65.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar shared this information during a press conference held at the university’s Takshashila Bhawan.

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He informed that from this session, the university has introduced BSc Agriculture, BSc Nursing, Diploma in Pharmacy, BPharmacy, BVoc Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, BVoc Printing and Packaging, BVoc Interior Design, BVoc French, Bachelor of Performing Arts (Music), BFA and LLM programmes. The Bachelor in Physiotherapy programme is also being launched, and its approval process is nearing completion, the VC added.

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Prof Kumar stated that Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Minister Gaurav Gautam has played a significant role in advancing the university.

He further informed that a new course in the field of air conditioning is being launched in collaboration with three leading companies. “Students enrolled in this programme will start receiving stipends from the very first month and will begin earning around Rs15,000 from the start of the course. Upon completion, the partnering companies will provide guaranteed jobs. In the first session itself, 500 students will be admitted to the programme,” he said.