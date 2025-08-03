DT
Palwal youth shoots self dead after killing girlfriend

Palwal youth shoots self dead after killing girlfriend

A police team reached the spot after receiving information and sent the bodies for post-mortem
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:12 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A Palwal youth shot his girlfriend dead before taking his own life following an argument, officials said.

The accused, identified as Ravi, barged into the victim's house on Sunday and shot her in the head before shooting self with a country-made pistol. The younger sister of the deceased saved her life by hiding, they said.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Puja, a resident of Manpur village. The accused Ravi was a resident of the same village, the officials said.

A police team reached the spot after receiving the information and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim's uncle Surendra, alias Pappu. In his complaint, Surendra said that on Sunday afternoon, Ravi entered their house and shot Pooja in the head. Later, he shot himself dead. Both died on the spot, he said.

SHO Tejpal Singh said when the police reached the spot, the bodies of Ravi and Pooja were lying together.

