‘Pan-India’ stir call by women organisations

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 6

Support for the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi is growing, with several organisations and associations, including women’s organisations, students’ unions, khap panchayats, social and religious bodies and residents’ associations holding meetings and deciding to back the agitation.

Four national women’s organisations — All India Democratic Women’s Association, National Federation of Indian Women, All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan and All India Agragami Mahila Sangathan — have given a call to hold joint dharnas across the country to demand the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who are facing allegations of sexual harassment.

“Hundreds of protests will be held in different parts of the country. Women will hold meetings in villages, ‘bastis’ and mohallahs to expose the anti-women face of the BJP. Lakhs of signatures will be collected and sent to the Prime Minister through District Collectors,” women’s organisations said in a joint statement today.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Meham Chaubisi Sarvkhap Mahapanchayat was held at Meham, where representatives of different khaps participated and decided to visit the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Sunday to support their agitation.

The core committee of the Sarvkhap Panchayat, during a meeting in Rohtak, also extended its support.

In a related development, members of the Arya Samaj, All India Democratic Students Organisation, Vaidik Vishwa Sabha and Mahapurush Smriti Parishad took out a protest march to press for the arrest of the accused. The All-India Khet Mazdoor Sangathan has also extended its support to the wrestlers.