Panch attacked for not signing resolution

Rewari, January 6

A 38-year-old panch of Salhavaas village under Kasola police station was attacked by a group of car-borne assailants with iron rods in the village on Saturday evening. The injured, identified as Rajbir, has been admitted to hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. He has accused the father-in-law, husband and two other family members of the gram panchayat sarpanch for the attack.

In a police complaint, Rajbir alleged that earlier, too, the sarpanch’s father-in-law had threatened him of dire consequences as he refused to sign a resolution of the panchayat regarding illegal possession of a pond.

Rajbir was attacked when he, along with one other, was going somewhere on his motorcycle. The assailants waylaid them and attacked him. The police have booked six persons, including the sarpanch’s husband, father-in-law and two others members, under various sections of the IPC.

