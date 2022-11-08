Panchayat polls: 167 booths sensitive, 166 hypersensitive in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 7

As many as 167 polling booths have been identified as sensitive and 166 as hypersensitive out of total 892 booths in the district. The returning officers concerned have sought extra force for these booths.

Thirty-nine booths are hypersensitive and 19 sensitive in Munak block. Out of 153 booths in Nilokheri, 29 are hypersensitive and 44 sensitive. Out of 59 booths, 23 are sensitive and 21 are hypersensitive in Nissing block. There are total 73 booths in Gharaunda block, of which 17 are sensitive and 20 hypersensitive, according to Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.

Kunjpura block has 73 booths, including eight sensitive and four hypersensitive. Out of 61 booths in Chirao block, 14 are sensitive and 11 hypersensitive. In Indri, out of 123 total booths, eight are sensitive and three hypersensitive.

There are 90 booths in Karnal block, of which six have been identified as sensitive and 13 as hypersensitive. In Assandh block, 43 booths are hypersensitive and 23 sensitive.

Voting in the district will be held in the second phase of polling. For electing zila parishad and panchayat samiti members, voting will be held on November 9, while that for the posts of sarpanch and panch on November 12.

In all, 7,55,058 voters (3,99,453 male, 3,55,595 female and ten others) would elect their representatives, the DC said. “We have made arrangements to ensure fair and transparent elections,” he added.

Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said additional security personnel would be deployed at sensitive and hypersensitive polling booths.

There are 395 gram panchayats in the district. Of them 12 panchayats have already been elected unopposed. Besides, four sarpanches have been elected uncontested. For one sarpanch, they have received only one nomination and that too was rejected. Now, the elections for sarpanches would be held in 378 villages.