Panchayat Polls II: 70 per cent turnout; highest polling in Gurugram, lowest recorded in Sonepat

Panipat, November 9

Nearly 69.9 per cent turnout was recorded in the second phase of the elections for representatives to the zila parishads and panchayat samitis of nine districts today.

Out of the 48,39,176 registered voters, as many as 33,50,716 exercised their franchise. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Gurugram district, where 76 per cent voters used their franchise. The lowest voting percentage of 60.8 percent was recorded in Sonepat.

Along with these two district, elections were also held in Sirsa, Rewari, Kurukshetra, Charkhi Dadri, Ambala and Rohtak.

In the second phase, the votes were cast to elect 1,244 panchayat samiti and 158 zila parishad members of nine district.

Sirsa records second highest turnout

Rewari/Sirsa: The polling process for the election of 18 members of the Zila Parishad and 143 members of various panchayat samitis completed peacefully with 72.4 percent electors exercising their franchise in the district. As many as 133 candidates are in fray from various segments of the Zila Parishad members while 628 candidates are contesting for the post of panchayat smiti members. The result will be announced on November 27.

District Deputy Commissioner Ashok Garg, along with other officers, visited different polling booths to ensure peaceful polling. A 104-year-old physically disabled women, Parmeshwari Devi, polled her vote at a polling booth in Kadhu Bhawanipur village here.

Meanwhile, Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta said the elections in all the seven blocks were held in a peaceful manner in the district. Around 73.2 per cent polling was reported by the late evening in 929 polling stations, he said.

Similarly, no untoward incident was reported from Charkhi Dadri district where 70.5 per cent turnout was recorded.

