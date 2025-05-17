Panchayat polls in Sirsa on June 15, model code now in force

The Haryana State Election Commission has announced General and by-elections for vacant posts of Sarpanch, Panch, and Block Samiti members in Sirsa district, under the Panchayati Raj Act. The voting will be conducted on June 15 from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm, officials confirmed.

Providing the details, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer (Panchayat), Shantanu Sharma, said elections will be held for four Sarpanch posts, 22 Panch seats, and 3 Block Samiti seats across the district.

“Polling will take place on June 15. The model code of conduct has come into force in the areas concerned, and any violation will be dealt with strictly,” Sharma said.

As per the official notification, nomination papers can be filed from May 24 to May 30, excluding May 25 and May 29 (holidays). Nominations will be accepted between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 31, and the last date for withdrawal is June 2. Election symbols will also be allotted on June 2 in the afternoon. Counting of votes and result declarations will follow immediately after polling on June 15.

The vacant Sarpanch posts are in the villages of Rampura Bishnoian, Neemla, Gidranwali, and Kanwarpura. The Block Samiti seats lie vacant in wards 2, 17, and 22 of Sirsa.

Panch elections will be held across multiple villages and wards, including Bhagsar, Ranga, Desujodha, Daya Singh Thehri, Mithanpura, Kariwala, Ratta Khera, Kheri, Kumharia, Jamal, Rampura Dhillon, Chaharwala, Ali Mohammad, Dharampura, Jandwala Jatan, Nuhianwali, Singhpura, Darewala, Chakraian, and Theri Baba Sawan Singh.

With the model code of conduct now in force, no new projects, foundation stone ceremonies, or inaugurations can take place in the affected areas until the election process concludes.