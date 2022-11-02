Panchayat Polls: Polling to elect sarpanches, panches in nine Haryana districts today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

All preparations are complete for the elections of panches and sarpanches in the first phase of the Panchayati Raj institutions poll in the state, said Haryana State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh today.

Districts that go to the polls Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar 2,607 posts of sarpanch 25,968 posts of panch 49.67L voters registered

The polling will be held on November 2 for 2,607 sarpanches and 25,968 panches posts in nine districts, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat, and Yamunanagar.

Singh said more policemen have been deployed at sensitive, very sensitive polling booths than the normal polling booths.

Dhanpat Singh said keeping in view the convenience of voters, arrangements had been made for drinking water, electricity and wheel chair etc. for specially abled voters at all polling booths.

He added that the results of the polling for the post of panches and sarpanches would be declared only after the elections. The voting of the panchayat samiti members and zilla parishad committee members of the first phase was completed on October 30.

The results of these elections will be declared on November 27 after the completion of the elections of the panchayat samiti members and zilla parishad members in all 22 districts.

Singh said activities of the panchayat elections this time could be seen on the “Mhari Panchayat” portal. The voting percentage could be seen anywhere in the state by opening the “Mhari Panchayat” portal through the Internet. At the same time, the results would be visible on the e-dashboard on the day of counting. One could see the election trends, voting percentage and final results on the portal, sitting at home.