Panchayat Polls: Schedule for 9 Haryana districts announced

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Sigh today announced the schedule for the general elections of three tiers of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) for nine districts — Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat.

A total of 48.67 lakh voters are expected to participate in the elections.

On October 15, the DCs will publish the notice for inviting nominations. The nomination papers can be filed from October 21 to 28.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 29 and the last date of the withdrawal of the papers will be October 31. The symbols will be allotted on October 31 and the list of the contesting candidates on the notice board will also be pasted the same day.

For members of zila parishads (ZPs) and panchayat samitis, the polling will be held on November 9 and for sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats, the voting will take place on November 12.

The counting of votes for the ZPs and Panchayat Samitis will take place on the date with the election schedule of the remaining four districts, which is yet to be declared.

But for panches and sarpanches, the counting will take place immediately after the polling is over. The declaration of the results will happen immediately after counting.

Out of the 5,963 polling stations, 976 are sensitive and 1,023 are hyper-sensitive.

A total of 2,683 seats of sarpanches, 25,655 seats of panches, 1,244 seats of panchyat samitis and 158 seats of ZP are at stake in the elections.

The State Election Commissioner said with the election announcement, the model code of conduct has come into force in the rural areas of the above districts with immediate effect. There will be a complete ban on the transfer of officials or employees deputed for election duty.

He further said that the state government could not announce any new schemes, new projects etc in the rural areas of these districts. In the districts where the model code of conduct was in force, the government could not inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for any building, project etc.

The election schedule for the remaining four districts will be declared after the Adampur bypoll.