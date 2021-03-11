Panchayat, ULB poll in 2 months: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has stated that the elections of village panchayats as well as urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state would be conducted within a couple of months.

Addressing the ruling party’s ‘Haryana Pragati Rally’ at Rohtak on this evening, the CM said the clearance by the Punjab and Haryana High Court had paved the way for the panchayat elections.