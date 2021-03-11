Panchayat, urban local body polls in two months, says CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 4

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has stated that the elections of village panchayats as well as urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state would be conducted within a couple of months.

Addressing the ruling party BJP’s ‘Haryana Pragati Rally’ at Rohtak on Wednesday evening, Khattar asserted that the clearance by the Punjab and Haryana High Court had paved the way for the panchayat elections.

“We are also hopeful that the path to the ULB elections also gets cleared soon. Following that, the panchayat as well as ULB elections will be conducted within the next two months,” said the Chief Minister.

Khattar announced that the government offices located in the middle of Rohtak city would be shifted to 64-acre land of the local municipal corporation on Sunaria Road in order to ease the traffic congestion in the city. An amount of Rs 250 crore had been earmarked for the purpose, he added.

The Chief Minister also announced a total grant of Rs 120 crore for the four municipal bodies of Rohtak district and Rs 102 crore for the five rural blocks in the district.