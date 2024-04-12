Panchayats to boycott drug traffickers, not support bail pleas

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 11

The panchayats of Banwala and Ahmedpur Darewala villages in the Dabwali region of Sirsa district have taken a significant decision in order to stop substance abuse among villagers. Henceforth, drug traffickers in the villages would be subjected to social boycott and in case of their arrest, their bail would not be arranged.

A special programme was organised in these villages to promote awareness on the ill-effects of drug abuse. Sajjan Singh, spokesperson and nodal officer for the anti-drug campaign, addressed the youth, village heads and the public during the programme. A resolve was made to intensify the campaign for the eradication of drug abuse and make the villages drug-free.

Sajjan Singh said a team had conducted door-to-door surveys in these villages. In Ahmedpur Darewala village, four youths were identified who were addicted to drugs. In Banwala village, where 35 youths were affected by drugs, treatment was initiated. “More than half of these youths have given up on drugs,” he claimed. He said under the leadership of Hisar ADGP Ravi Kiran, a campaign to eradicate drug abuse was underway in the range.

He said, “Meaningful results can be obtained under the campaign only when every individual resolves that he would not consume drugs or allow drug peddling in their surroundings.” He said each individual should take full responsibility for their village, neighborhood or locality, unite against drug traffickers and, without hesitation, inform the police so that strict legal action can be taken against such individuals.

More than 35 villages of the district and four wards in the city have been declared drug-free. Meanwhile, 82-year-old former sarpanch of Ahmedpur Darewala Govind Ram said rapid improvements were taking place in the region.

