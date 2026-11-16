A shooting incident at a Panchkula nightclub has led Haryana Police to an alleged international narco-terror network with links to handlers in the US, a cross-border supply chain involving drones, and a trail of drug money.

In its latest breakthrough, the Haryana Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two more wanted accused from Punjab, taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine. Both had been absconding and were allegedly changing their identities and locations to evade arrest.

The police had announced rewards of Rs 50,000 for Balwinder Singh alias Chhanku and Rs 10,000 for Sukhwinder Singh alias Sonu.

The network came to light during the investigation into the September 13 firing incident at Alif Laila Club in Sector 11, Panchkula, in which a young woman was injured. What began as an investigation into a nightclub shootout gradually led investigators to alleged international connections involving weapons, narcotics, drug money and handlers operating from the US.

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SP ATS Kuldeep Singh, while addressing a press conference at Police Headquarters in Panchkula on Monday, said the two accused were arrested by a Special Operations Group (SOG) team from Ambala following sustained surveillance and intelligence inputs.

A court has granted five days of police remand to both accused. Investigators are now questioning them to establish their roles in the network, identify other operatives and trace the sources of weapons and narcotics.

The investigation has revealed that handlers based abroad, particularly in the US, were allegedly coordinating the network through local contacts. These operatives were provided with accommodation, vehicles and financial assistance to facilitate the movement of weapons, narcotics and drug money.

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More significantly, investigators have found that local handlers were allegedly being used to collect and transport consignments of weapons and narcotics sent across the border using drones. The police are now trying to establish the entire supply chain and identify those managing its various layers.

The seven accused arrested earlier in the case are Lakhbir Singh alias Lucky, Gurpreet Singh, Karanjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh alias Kaku, Shivam alias Shiva, Surjit Singh and Jaj Singh.

The recoveries made during the investigation include 529 grams of heroin (chitta), two illegal pistols, 11 live cartridges, three vehicles — an XUV-500, a Scorpio and a Hyundai i20 — and a motorcycle. Three cash-counting machines, allegedly used to count drug money, were also seized.

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The firing took place in the early hours of September 13 following an altercation at the nightclub. Some youths had arrived in two vehicles, and one of them allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire, injuring a woman. A case was registered at Sector 5 police station in Panchkula under FIR No. 133.

As investigators examined the accused's criminal connections, weapons and financial transactions, they found that the incident was not an isolated shooting. In view of the interstate and international links that emerged during the probe, the case was subsequently transferred to the ATS.

The ATS is now analysing mobile phones and other technical evidence to establish communication channels, trace financial transactions and identify contacts between local operatives and foreign-based handlers. The police are also investigating who financed the network and how weapons and narcotics were transported to designated locations.

The questioning of the two newly arrested accused is expected to provide further leads in the investigation, with the ATS indicating the possibility of more arrests and recoveries.