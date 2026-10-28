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Home / Haryana / Panchkula cops trek 10 km through Kinnaur hills to trace missing 15-year-old girl

Panchkula cops trek 10 km through Kinnaur hills to trace missing 15-year-old girl

The police team, led by Amravati Police Post in-charge Pritam Singh, took around 16 hours to reach the girl

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:11 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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According to DCP Aditi Singh, the girl had left her home in the Amravati area being scolded by her mother. Pic: Ravi Kumar
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A 15-year-old girl who left home in Panchkula after being scolded by her mother was traced near the Karcham Dam in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district after a Panchkula Police team travelled around 320 km by road and trekked nearly 10 km through difficult mountain terrain to find her.

The police team, led by Amravati Police Post in-charge Pritam Singh, took around 16 hours to reach the girl and complete the search, including 11 hours of road travel and a five-hour trek on steep mountain trails inaccessible to vehicles.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, the girl had left her home in the Amravati area after feeling hurt by her mother’s scolding. When the family found her missing, they approached the Amravati Police Post. A missing-person case was subsequently registered at Pinjore police station, and a search operation was launched.

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During the investigation, the police team received information that the girl was in a residential area near the Karcham Dam in Kinnaur. The team immediately left for Himachal Pradesh. After covering around 320 km by road, the personnel continued on foot as vehicles could not reach the location.

The team trekked nearly 10 km through difficult terrain over five hours before locating the girl. She was taken into police care after the necessary formalities and safely reunited with her family.

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The family expressed gratitude to the police for tracing their daughter and bringing her home safely.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain urged youngsters not to leave home or take any extreme step in anger or distress over a parent’s scolding or any other issue. He advised them to discuss their problems and feelings openly with their families.

He also appealed to parents to maintain open communication with their children, understand their emotions and create a supportive environment in which they can share their concerns without hesitation.

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