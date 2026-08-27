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Home / Haryana / Panchkula DC calls for crackdown on drug supply chain

Panchkula DC calls for crackdown on drug supply chain

10 NDPS cases registered in July, including three involving commercial quantities; toll-free number for tip-offs

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:03 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Panchkula DC Satpal Sharma. File photo
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Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Thursday chaired a meeting of the district-level NCORD (Narco-Coordination) Committee at the Mini Secretariat here and stressed the need to break the drug supply chain to curb narcotics abuse in the district.

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Sharma directed the police and concerned departments to work in close coordination and asked the police to step up patrolling at sensitive locations and take strict action against drug peddlers to safeguard the future of the youth.

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He said keeping young people away from drug addiction was a collective responsibility and directed that awareness programmes be organised regularly in schools, colleges and other educational institutions to sensitise students about the ill-effects of drugs.

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The Deputy Commissioner also directed that complaints received on the police department’s toll-free number regarding drug trafficking and use be acted upon promptly. He said seizures should be accompanied by the arrest of those involved in the illegal trade.

ACP Aman Kumar informed the meeting that the toll-free number 7087081100 had been launched for the public to report information on drug use or trafficking, with prompt action taken on such complaints. He said 10 cases were registered under the NDPS Act between July 1 and July 31, 2026, of which three involved commercial quantities.

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Kumar said awareness campaigns conducted in villages and other parts of the district had reached around 35,000 people so far. Three dedicated police teams had been formed for the purpose. In coordination with station house officers and Education Department officials, the teams conduct regular awareness drives in schools and colleges on the health hazards of drug use.

Sensitive routes used to enter Haryana from Himachal Pradesh have also been identified for increased surveillance to check possible drug trafficking through these channels, officials said.

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