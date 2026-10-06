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Home / Haryana / Panchkula DC halts Punjab milk vehicles, orders sampling

Panchkula DC halts Punjab milk vehicles, orders sampling

Motorcycles without number plates, also headed toward the city for milk supply, were stopped during the same drive

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:35 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Officials were told to collect samples for laboratory testing, following complaints about milk being brought into the district from Punjab. Pic: iStock
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Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma conducted a surprise inspection in Mankya village near Ramgarh on Tuesday morning, stopping several Punjab-registered vehicles carrying milk containers and directing officials to collect samples for laboratory testing, following complaints about milk being brought into the district from Punjab.

Some motorcycles without number plates, also headed toward the city for milk supply, were stopped during the same drive.

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During questioning, drivers stated they had brought milk from Punjab for supply across the district. Sharma directed the District Food Safety Officer, present at the spot, to collect samples and send them for testing, making clear that any adulteration or quality deficiency detected would invite strict action under law. He also directed RTA officials to challan and impound vehicles found operating without number plates.

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Sweet shops in Raipur Rani also inspected

Sharma subsequently inspected sweet shops in Raipur Rani, assessing the quality of sweets, milk and milk-based products and issuing directions to concerned officials, citing rising festive-season demand as reason for closer scrutiny of quality, hygiene and storage standards. He said he had recently met prominent Panchkula sweet vendors and directed them to maintain quality and hygiene as per prescribed food safety standards.

Sharma said no compromise on food quality or citizens’ health and safety would be tolerated, and that inspections and sampling would continue across the district, with strict action to follow any violation found.

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