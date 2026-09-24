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Home / Haryana / Panchkula DC orders crackdown on illegal mining, seeks prompt action

Panchkula DC orders crackdown on illegal mining, seeks prompt action

Officials told to inspect Kheda, Karanpur sites; transformer in Taprian to be replaced by evening

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:24 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Thursday directed mining officials to inspect sites where illegal mining was allegedly taking place at Kheda village and the Karanpur river
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Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Thursday directed mining officials to inspect sites where illegal mining was allegedly taking place at Kheda village and the Karanpur river and take strict action against violators. He issued the directions while hearing public grievances at the Samadhan Shivir held at the Mini Secretariat auditorium.

The DC heard five complaints at the camp and directed the concerned officials to resolve them at the earliest.

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Acting on a complaint by villagers regarding illegal mining, Sharma directed the mining officer to inspect the sites at Kheda village and the Karanpur river and take strict action against those involved.

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On a resident of Taprian’s demand for replacement of a transformer, the DC directed the concerned Electricity Department official to inspect the site by evening and replace the transformer immediately.

On a complaint by a Sundarpur resident alleging illegal occupation of land by the sarpanch, Sharma directed the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) to inspect the site and submit a report at the earliest.

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Weekly grievance camps

The Deputy Commissioner said Samadhan Shivirs, organised on the directions of the government, are held at his office every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon on working days to ensure prompt redressal of residents’ grievances.

He said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini joins the camps through video conferencing and personally monitors the action taken on complaints. Sharma directed all officials to resolve residents’ issues without delay.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to district residents to visit the Samadhan Shivir for early resolution of their grievances.

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