Panchkula govt school renamed after martyr Major Anuj Rajput

Panchkula, September 18
On the birth anniversary of martyr Major Anuj Rajput, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Sector 20 was named after him today.
The Haryana Assembly Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, unveiled the martyr’s statue and paid floral tributes to him. He also inaugurated the newly constructed rooms, named ‘Gyan Sagar’, in the school and announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for bringing sports goods to the school.
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, martyr’s father Kulbhushan Singh and mother Usha Rohilla were also present on the occasion.
While addressing the gathering, Gupta said martyr Anuj Rajput sacrificed his life at Doda-Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir during “Operation Rakshak” for the unity and integrity of the country.
He also honoured martyr’s grandfather Fateh Singh and his parents by presenting them a shawl and Rs 25 lakh cash to each parent.
