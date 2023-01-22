Panchkula man booked for duping job aspirants of Rs 72 lakh

Ambala, January 21
The police have booked a man for allegedly duping several people to the tune of over Rs 72 lakh on the pretext of arranging government jobs for them. A case has been registered against Nitin, a resident of Panchkula, at the Baldev Nagar police station.
In his complaint, Bharat, a resident of Palwal, stated that he runs an online examination centre with his partner Rahul Yadav, a resident of Hansi. They both had filled recruitment forms for the post of Haryana Gram Sachiv.
“Nitin told us that he is a registry clerk and posted at the DC office in Panchkula. In 2020, Nitin claimed that he has good links with a senior officer in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and can get our Gram Sachiv exam cleared. He had sought Rs 20 lakh each for the job, of which half amount was to be given in advance.
