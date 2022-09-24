Panchkula mining officer fined Rs 30K for dereliction of duty

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

The Haryana Right to Service Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 30,000 on a mining officer for alleged dereliction of duty.

A spokesperson said the commission perused the reports of the Department of Mines and Geology from September to December 2021 and found deficiencies in delivering services. In relation to three applications, a notice was issued to Panchkula mining officer Omdutt Sharma.

During the hearing, Sharma said the applications were rejected due to the lack of documents. The commission found that he kept on circulating the files without any reason due to which there was a delay of around 400 days.

Though the notified timeline for the grant of the mineral dealer licence is 45 days, Sharma took 10 times more.

