Panchkula Police slap Rs 11,500 challan on Thar for black film, tampered number plate

Panchkula traffic police issued a total challan of Rs 11,500 to a Thar SUV found with black film on its windows and a tampered number plate, during a checking drive near Old Panchkula on Monday.

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According to DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh, the vehicle was stopped by the traffic police team during routine checking, and on inspection was found in violation of rules governing window film and number plate display. The driver was dealt with as per rules and the challan issued accordingly.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said Panchkula Police is giving special attention to vehicles using prohibited black film or hiding and tampering with number plates, as part of efforts to keep the traffic system safe and rule-compliant. He directed the traffic police to continue effective action against such violations and appealed to the public to avoid using black film against rules and to keep number plates clear, visible and as per prescribed standards.