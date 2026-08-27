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Home / Haryana / Panchkula police trace missing 23-year-old woman to Noida, reunite her with family

Panchkula police trace missing 23-year-old woman to Noida, reunite her with family

Woman had left her Sector 21 home without informing family; traced after three-week search and counselled before being handed over to kin

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:46 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police on Thursday safely recovered a 23-year-old woman from Noida, nearly three weeks after she went missing from her home in Sector 21.

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The woman had left home on August 3 without informing her family. When she failed to return, her family approached the Sector 21 police post on August 4, following which a missing person case was registered.

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A police team led by post in-charge Mukesh Saini pursued the case and, acting on a crucial lead, traced and safely recovered the woman from Noida on August 26.

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During questioning, she told the police that she had gone to Noida for work. After counselling, she was handed over to her family, who expressed gratitude to the Panchkula Police.

DCP Aditi Singh appealed to young people to inform their families before leaving home for any reason and to consult them before taking important decisions. She also urged parents to maintain open communication with their children so that they feel comfortable sharing their problems and feelings with their families.

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