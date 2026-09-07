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Home / Haryana / Panchkula Police trace missing woman within 10 hours, reunite her with family

Panchkula Police trace missing woman within 10 hours, reunite her with family

35-year-old woman found safe at Sector 2 temple 10 hours after leaving her Chandimandir-area home; police reunite her with family

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:47 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police traced a 35-year-old woman within 10 hours of receiving information about her disappearance and reunited her with her family, officials said on Monday.

The woman had left her home in the Chandimandir police station area without informing her family on the morning of September 5. After searching for her on their own, the family approached the Sector 25 police post around noon.

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A team from the police post immediately launched a search and checked several locations. After nearly 10 hours of continuous efforts, the woman was traced safely at a temple in Sector 2, Panchkula.

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After completing the necessary formalities, the police handed her over to her family.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, the woman’s family told the police that she was undergoing treatment for a mental health condition.

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Singh appealed to families to immediately report missing persons to the nearest police station or police post or call 112. She said timely reporting enables the police to begin the search without delay and improves the chances of tracing missing persons safely.

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