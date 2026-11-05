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Home / Haryana / Panchkula: Revamp of school safety norms on cards to address digital challenges

Panchkula: Revamp of school safety norms on cards to address digital challenges

Mental health, mobile phone use, digital threats to be covered

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Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Haryana, Updated At : 01:06 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The six-year old kindergarten girl getting treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh. Source-TRIBUNE FILE
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The horrifying assault on a six-year-old girl by an eight-year-old schoolmate inside a Panchkula government school has triggered a wider debate on student safety in educational institutions, prompting the Haryana Government to consider a review of its School Safety Policy, 2017, to address emerging challenges posed by the growing digital footprint and increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Besides examining security lapses, the government is also exploring measures to address the mental health and behavioural well-being of children, including their exposure to mobile phones and violent online content.

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Additional Chief Secretary (School Education) Vijay Singh Dahiya said the state government was treating the incident with utmost sensitivity and examining the broader issues it had brought to the fore, rather than limiting its response to the particular case.

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“The government is considering a review of the school safety policy to incorporate measures relating to students’ mental health. It is also exploring the formation of a special committee comprising mental health experts, child protection specialists, educationists and psychologists to suggest ways to identify behavioural and mental health concerns among children at an early stage and ensure timely intervention,” Dahiya said.

Stating that the policy review would also consider safeguards against emerging digital threats, including cyberbullying, AI-generated deepfakes, online fraud, inappropriate content, digital exploitation and risks associated with online gaming and gambling, Dahiya said a child-sensitive approach with special emphasis on their safety, dignity, privacy, emotional well-being and age-specific needs would be considered.

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“The review may also consider appropriate guidelines on digital literacy, responsible use of AI, cybersecurity, online behaviour and child protection,” he added.

Against the backdrop of the incident, early identification of behavioural concerns among schoolchildren and timely intervention are also on the School Education Department's agenda.

Further, the government is considering incorporating guidelines on children's mobile phone usage into the school safety policy, which currently does not specifically address the issue.

The proposed measures aim to help schools and parents identify behavioural changes at an early stage and take appropriate steps.

As part of the action taken so far, the School Education Department has suspended the school principal and two JBT teachers for alleged negligence. The state government has also constituted a five-member inquiry committee and announced a statewide school safety audit.

The police have registered an FIR against the school principal, two teachers and a chowkidar for alleged negligence and a DDR against the eight-year-old boy under relevant provisions of the BNS.

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a detailed report from the Education Department, while the Juvenile Justice Board has sent the boy to the Observation Home in Ambala and ordered a medical assessment.

The incident has triggered anxiety among parents, who are seeking stronger discipline, accountability and safety arrangements in schools.

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