Panchkula roads need recarpeting

Many roads in Panchkula’s Sector-21 are in damaged condition, demanding immediate attention of the authorities concerned. Roads near the market areas are also damaged, highlighting the indifferent attitude of the civic body towards the inconvenience faced by visitors. The civic body must look into the matter and ensure that these roads are recarpeted at the earliest.

Vinayak G, Panchkula

Garbage heaps an eyesore in ambala

In the absence of a proper garbage collection process, heaps of waste can be seen lying in many parts of the Ambala Sadar area. Sanitation workers of the municipal council carelessly dump the garbage, failing to lift the same in time. The MC should ensure that the garbage is properly collected and disposed of in a scientific manner.

Sharad, Ambala

Waste burning a serious issue in Narwana

The practice of garbage burning is a serious problem, contributing to the deteriorating air quality in many parts of the state, including Narwana. People burn garbage on roadsides, dumps and vacant plots as a quick fix solution to get rid of mounds of waste piling up. The administration should look into the matter and ensure that strict action is taken against the violators in order to curb the problem.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

