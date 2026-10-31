The family of the six-year-old KG student allegedly assaulted by an eight-year-old boy at Government Sanskriti Model School in Sector 20, Panchkula, has alleged that a delay in arranging her treatment at two hospitals cost her crucial time.

The family said the school teachers first took her to a private hospital in Sector 21, but she was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 after the issue of treatment expenses came up. The Civil Hospital subsequently referred her to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

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The girl’s uncle, Fazil, said the teachers initially offered to bear the treatment expenses, but the hospital sought Rs 70,000. The teachers then said they could contribute only Rs 20,000. The father of the eight-year-old boy was subsequently called and he too offered to contribute only Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000.

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“As there was no one to fund the treatment, we had to take the girl to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. More than half an hour was wasted there,” Fazil said.

He added, “The Civil Hospital too didn’t treat the girl and referred her to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.”

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The girl’s father works as a hairdresser in a salon, while her mother is a housewife.

Fazil said the girl was now out of danger but remained traumatised. “She is out of danger but is in a traumatic condition. She received four stitches on the head and has a nasal fracture,” he said.

Recounting the incident, Fazil said the boy did not know the girl. On October 28, both classes were sitting together when the boy allegedly became angry following a heated exchange with the girl. “When the class ended, he told her that her father had come and taken her to a classroom on the first floor. There he assaulted her,” the uncle claimed.

According to the CCTV footage, the boy, a Class III student, allegedly hit the girl on the head multiple times with a brick. She was bleeding and lying unconscious. He also hit her with a flower pot and dragged her by her tie.

Fazil alleged that the boy locked the classroom door. According to him, a guard later put a lock on it. When the auto driver and others were looking for the girl, the boy allegedly told them that she was lying inside and that some other students had assaulted him.

After the CCTV footage was examined and he was questioned, the boy allegedly confessed that he had assaulted her because she had called him mentally ill, Fazil said.

The girl’s father has lodged a complaint with the police. The family is demanding action against the school principal and teachers.