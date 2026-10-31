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Home / Haryana / Panchkula school horror: Child rights panel takes suo motu cognisance of assault on six-year-old

Panchkula school horror: Child rights panel takes suo motu cognisance of assault on six-year-old

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:33 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Child rights panel takes suo motu cognisance of brutal assault on six-year-old at government school. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged brutal assault on a six-year-old girl inside a school in Panchkula. The child sustained serious facial injuries and was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for treatment.

The incident reportedly occurred on October 28, when the girl was allegedly attacked by another minor student using a brick, stones and a flower pot on the school premises. The child reportedly lost consciousness following the assault and was rushed for medical treatment.

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Taking serious note of the incident, Commission Chairperson Tripti Haripal Sheoran visited PGIMER on October 30 and interacted with the child's parents to ascertain her condition and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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During the visit, the concerned Senior Medical Officer (SMO) informed the Chairperson that the child's life was not in danger at present. However, she had sustained facial fractures, including a nasal fracture, and remained under medical treatment.

The Commission also expressed concern over the possible psychological impact of the incident on the child, observing that such a traumatic experience at an early age could lead to prolonged fear, insecurity and mental distress. It stressed that, alongside medical treatment, the child's psychological well-being and emotional recovery must receive due attention, including counselling and appropriate support wherever required.

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On Saturday, the Commission issued a suo motu notice to the District Education Officer, Panchkula, seeking a detailed factual report and an account of the action taken in the matter.

The Commission has sought an explanation regarding the circumstances in which the incident occurred, the supervision arrangements in place at the time, the deployment of teachers and other staff, and the immediate response of the school authorities. It has also sought CCTV footage, duty rosters, attendance records, incident-related documents and details of the inquiry initiated by the Education Department.

The Commission will examine whether there were any lapses in supervision or child-safety arrangements that may have contributed to the incident and will consider further action based on the report and facts established during the proceedings.

Reiterating that educational institutions have an independent responsibility to ensure the safety and security of every child on their premises, the Commission emphasised that incidents of violence against children must be dealt with seriously and that effective safeguards must be put in place to prevent their recurrence.

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