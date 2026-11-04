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Home / Haryana / Panchkula school horror: Girl discharged from PGI, boy bailed; police launch anti-violence drive

Panchkula school horror: Girl discharged from PGI, boy bailed; police launch anti-violence drive

Teachers and school managements have been advised to closely monitor students’ activities, take complaints of bullying and fights seriously

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:18 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal interacts with the six-year-old girl who was admitted to the institute following a violent attack on her at a school in Panchkula. Tribune photo
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A week after the brutal assault on a six-year-old girl by an eight-year-old schoolmate at a government school in Sector 20, Panchkula Police has launched a special awareness drive against violence, bullying and excessive mobile phone use among children, with a focus on preventing a recurrence of the incident that raised serious questions about school safety and supervision.

The drive comes on the day the injured girl was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh, after a week of treatment. The institute bore the entire cost of her treatment, including a private room. The boy, who had been lodged at the Observation Home in Ambala since October 31, was bailed out by the Juvenile Justice Board, Panchkula, on Wednesday.

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The October 28 incident, in which the Class III student allegedly repeatedly hit the kindergarten girl on the head with a brick, had triggered widespread outrage. The family had questioned how the assault went unnoticed despite CCTV cameras monitored from the Principal’s office. The girl was allegedly left injured in a locked first-floor room for nearly two hours after school ended.

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Against this backdrop, Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain has directed police teams to visit schools and interact with students, teachers and school managements to sensitise them about physical fights, bullying, abusive behaviour and the harmful effects of violent online content and excessive mobile phone use.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, students are being told that hitting classmates, using abusive language, teasing, threatening or mentally harassing other children is unacceptable. They are being encouraged to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than physical force and approach teachers or parents whenever they face problems.

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The police are also cautioning children against excessive mobile phone use, online gaming and violent videos, while explaining that prolonged exposure to aggressive content may adversely affect their thinking, behaviour and attitude.

Teachers and school managements have been advised to closely monitor students’ activities, take complaints of bullying and fights seriously, pay special attention to sensitive areas within school premises and act promptly on complaints.

The police have stressed the need to identify sudden changes in children’s behaviour and create an environment where students can share their problems with teachers without fear or hesitation.

Commissioner Pankaj Nain said a child’s behaviour was influenced by the surrounding environment, company and digital content, making parental supervision and guidance crucial.

He urged parents to regulate screen time, monitor online content and restrict mobile phone use to necessary purposes. They have also been advised to encourage children to read books, participate in outdoor games, sports and creative activities, and spend quality time with them.

The police emphasised that ensuring children’s safety and shaping their behaviour was a shared responsibility of parents, teachers and society, calling for collective efforts to provide them with a safe environment and guide them towards a healthy and positive future.

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