Panchkula school horror: ‘I thought beating her would earn me game points in Free Fire’, 8-year-old’s chilling explanation

The eight-year-old boy accused of assaulting a six-year-old kindergarten student at a government school in Panchkula last week was reportedly addicted to the video game Free Fire, which is described on the Google Play Store as containing “moderate violence” and is recommended for users aged 16 and above.

According to a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the boy told counsellors he believed he would “get points” by beating the girl.

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In the assault, which took place on October 28 in an abandoned classroom, the boy repeatedly struck the girl on the head with a brick, slammed her against a bench, dragged her by the tie and kicked her multiple times until she lost consciousness. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

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The girl, who had been admitted to PGIMER last week, was discharged and given a warm send-off by hospital authorities on Wednesday.

This reporter met the boy outside the Juvenile Justice Board office in the city after he was granted bail. He emerged alone while his parents and lawyer remained inside completing the bail formalities. The child had been sent to an observation home in Ambala two days earlier.

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He appeared cheerful and behaved like any other child of his age. Dressed in a denim shirt, he smiled readily and displayed two prominent front teeth. The child cannot be identified under provisions protecting juveniles.

When called by reporters, he walked over smiling, shook hands and said he was fine. A police official accompanying him said the boy was now talking about getting a Spider-Man tattoo. “He is intelligent and observant. He is not shy,” said a counsellor who interacted with the child.

The boy’s lawyer, Manbir Singh Rathi, said the child correctly identified him as an advocate, apparently recognising him from his black attire. According to Rathi, the boy said he knew the lawyer had come to secure his release.

Free Fire is a battle royale game in which players compete to be the last survivor. Each round lasts about 10 minutes, and the game is free to download. The boy is said to have friends older than him. A psychological evaluation has recommended medical treatment and counselling. His parents have given an undertaking to the Juvenile Justice Board that they will ensure he receives both. The boy’s father works as a driver, while his mother is a homemaker.

Dr Adarsh Kohli, former professor at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and a clinical child psychologist, said, “Assessment of the factors influencing the behaviour, the child’s cognitive level, the quality time spent with parents, and individual sessions focused on anger management, frustration tolerance and emotional regulation are necessary. Various assessment and intervention techniques, including habit reversal and unlearning undesirable behaviour, are available. Behaviour therapy, along with counselling for both the child and parents, can be effective in such cases.”

On video game addiction, she said, “Video games involve interacting with objects that do not feel pain. Winning and scoring points can become compulsive. It can become a habit even more difficult to break than cannabis addiction.”