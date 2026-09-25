Panchkula Traffic Police seizes Pulsar with AK-47 sticker, issues Rs 35,500 challan

The Panchkula Traffic Police seized a Pulsar motorcycle and issued a ₹35,500 challan after finding an AK-47 sticker on the vehicle, along with a pressure horn, a tampered number plate and missing documents, during a checking drive near Tank Chowk.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said a traffic police team led by SHO Varinder Kumar was checking vehicles near Tank Chowk when the motorcycle was stopped for inspection. An AK-47 sticker was found displayed on the bike, which the police said promoted weapon-related showmanship and gun culture.

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The motorcycle was also fitted with a pressure horn and had a tampered number plate. The rider was unable to produce the required documents. The police issued a ₹35,500 challan covering the violations and seized the motorcycle. It was later parked at the Sector 7 police station.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the Panchkula Police was keeping a close watch on vehicles being used to promote gun culture or create fear and nuisance on roads.

He urged youngsters interested in weapons to consider joining the Army or the police and serving the country instead of displaying weapon stickers or engaging in activities that could create fear among the public.

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Nain said strict action would be taken against vehicles and persons found violating traffic rules and other applicable laws.