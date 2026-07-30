Panchkula Zonal Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum to hear electricity consumer complaints on August 3, 10, 17 and 24

Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will hold the sittings of the Panchkula Zonal Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum on August 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2026, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at UHBVN Headquarters, Vidyut Sadan, Industrial Plots No. 3 & 4, Sector 14, Panchkula.

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Sharing more details, a spokesperson of the Nigam said the power utility remains committed to providing consumers with reliable, quality and uninterrupted electricity supply. To achieve the objective of complete consumer satisfaction, several consumer-centric initiatives have been introduced to ensure prompt and effective resolution of grievances.

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The spokesperson informed that, in accordance with Regulation 2.8.2, the Zonal Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum is authorised to hear financial disputes involving amounts exceeding Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 3 lakh. Consumers from Kurukshetra, Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal and Yamunanagar districts may present their grievances before the Forum, where their complaints will be heard and resolved on the scheduled dates.

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The Forum will consider complaints relating to incorrect electricity bills, tariff-related issues, meter security deposits, defective meters and voltage-related problems. However, cases pertaining to electricity theft, unauthorised use of electricity, and fatal or non-fatal electrical accidents will not fall within its jurisdiction.

The spokesperson further stated that before filing a financial dispute, the consumer must deposit an amount equal to the claimed amount for each month or the electricity charges payable for the corresponding period, whichever is lower, calculated on the basis of the average electricity bill paid during the preceding six months. Consumers must also certify that the matter is not pending before any court, authority or any other forum, as cases already under judicial or quasi-judicial consideration cannot be entertained.

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The UHBVN has appealed to consumers to make use of this grievance redressal mechanism by attending the proceedings on the scheduled dates and seeking resolution of their electricity-related issues.

The Nigam reiterated its commitment to ensuring continuous, reliable and uninterrupted power supply while providing an efficient and transparent mechanism for addressing consumer grievances across the state.