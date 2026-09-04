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Home / Haryana / Paneer that stays fresh for 20 days? NDRI’s new technology could change the dairy game

Paneer that stays fresh for 20 days? NDRI’s new technology could change the dairy game

Patented antimicrobial formulation nearly doubles paneer’s shelf life from 8-10 days, promising less wastage and easier transport and marketing

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:43 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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In a major breakthrough for the dairy sector, scientists at the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) have developed a patented technology that can nearly double the shelf life of paneer from the current 8-10 days to around 20-21 days, while retaining its taste, texture and overall quality.

The innovation uses an antimicrobial coagulant formulation (AMCF), which has demonstrated the potential to significantly improve the storage stability and microbial quality of paneer.

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Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI, said the breakthrough marked an important advancement in improving the quality, storage stability and marketability of paneer.

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“The extended shelf life will provide greater flexibility in the handling, transportation and marketing of paneer, while supporting wider availability of good-quality paneer to consumers,” he said.

He added that the technology had strong potential for adoption by dairy processors as well as small-scale dairy entrepreneurs. Its application could help reduce product wastage, expand market reach and enhance value addition in the dairy sector.

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The AMCF technology was developed by Dr Pradip Vishnu Behare, Senior Scientist, Dairy Microbiology Division, ICAR-NDRI, and has recently been granted a patent. Dr Behare and his team worked on the project for nearly eight to nine years before achieving the breakthrough.

The formulation offers both coagulating and antimicrobial properties and can be used during paneer manufacture as well as through a dipping treatment, Dr Behare said.

Research conducted so far has shown that the technology not only extends the shelf life of paneer but also improves its storage stability and microbial quality.

Dr Singh said the technology was ready for commercialisation and would soon be available to the dairy sector for wider use.

Dr Behare said the technology differed from the traditional method of making paneer as it not only helped manufacture the product but also extended its shelf life, which could help improve profitability in the dairy sector.

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