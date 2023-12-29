Panel clears 7 GMDA projects worth Rs 109 cr to boost road infra

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 28

Seven projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) valued at around Rs 108.94 crore were approved in the meeting of the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC), which was chaired by the Chief Minister. The projects include construction and upgradation of road infrastructure.

“These projects would further improve the road infrastructure in the city, enhance connectivity and provide an improved and safer commuting experience to the public at large. The GMDA would soon commence the development and upgradation work of the seven major arterial roads,” said GMDA Chief Executive Officer PC Meena.

These projects will focus on the upgradation of the master roads dividing Sectors 103/106 at a cost of Rs 13.67 crore; of Sectors 102A/103 at Rs 12.52 crore; Sectors 102/102A at Rs 12.09 crore; and Sectors 106/109 at Rs 14.37 crore. Special repair of the master road dividing Sectors 75/75A, 76 outer and 76/77 will be done at a cost of Rs 12.13 crore. These four major projects will also include the redevelopment of 12.5-metre wide main carriageway, development of central verge, reconstruction of surface drain and construction of 2.5-metre wide footpath over it. Improvement of the junctions and installation of road safety aids — such as reflective road studs, solar studs, cautionary sign boards, direction signboards, metal delineators, flexible median markers, rumble strips, etc. — and other allied works will be carried out by the GMDA.

Development of the road, footpath, cycle track and drainage on the master road dividing Sectors 28/43 (Gurugram) will be carried out at a cost of Rs 22.45 crore and Sectors 27/28 (Gurugram) for Rs 21.71 crore. There would be a provision for widening and overlaying of the existing carriageway to upgrade it to a three-lane (each) dual carriageway, improvement of junctions on this road, horticulture and landscape works, street lighting, development of 5.5-metre wide two-lane service road on each side.

The development of a 2-metre wide footpath and 2.3-metre wide cycle track on each side and construction of 1.3-metre wide surface drain on each side, will be included in these projects.

