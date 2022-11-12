Panel for admn reforms dept

Chandigarh: The state government has constituted a statutory committee for the Administrative Reforms Department under Section 15(3) of the Right to Information Act, 2005. As per a notification issued by the Administrative Reforms Department, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chairman of the committee. TNS
Search panel for info commissioners
Chandigarh: The state government has constituted a search committee for the appointment of two Information Commissioners, as per a notification issued by the Administrative Reforms Department. The notification said Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal would be the chairman of the committee.tns
152 fresh farm fire cases in state, highest in past week
Karnal: Haryana recorded 152 fresh cases of farm fire in the past 24 hours, highest in the last eight days. With these cases, the total count in the state reached to 2,880.
