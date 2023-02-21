Panel formed to discuss OPS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 20

The employees' committee formed for restoring the old pension scheme (OPS) today met the Chief Minister and complained about yesterday's lathicharge on the Chandigarh-Panchkula border. Now, a committee, comprising Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary and Principal Secretary to the CM, along with representatives of employees, has been formed for discussing the OPS. The next meeting will be held on March 2.

