Panel formed to probe mining blasts in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, June 8

Taking a serious note of the report published in The Tribune today, the Mines and Geology Department has asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to take appropriate action in the matter of a stone falling on a house rooftop in Meghot Binja village under the Nizampur area allegedly due to high-intensity blasts carried out in the mining zone located close to the village.

Meanwhile, a joint team of four departments, led by Narnaul SDM Manoj Kumar, on Thursday initiated inquiry into the matter by carrying out the inspection of the spot and interacting with villagers regarding the issue. The villagers told the team that cracks had also developed in many houses due to the impact of heavy blasts.

Interestingly, a team comprising mining officer Niranjan Lal, block development and panchayat officer Pramod Kumar, DSP Narendra Kumar and forest ranger Jai Bhagwan also got a blast conducted in the mining zone to assess the frequency of the sound and vibration generated by the blast, said sources.