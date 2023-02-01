Panel formed to probe 'shroud sale'

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 31

The director of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Dr Jagdish Dureja, has constituted a three-member committee in an alleged case of demanding money for shroud (kafan) from a deceased’s family members at the postmortem house.

Besides, directions have been issued to display boards at various places outside the mortuary, informing people that items like shrouds, boxes to seal viscera and other samples, etc. are provided by the hospital. If anyone demands money or asks to bring these items from market, one can inform the authorities. The mobile numbers of the concerned persons will be displayed on the board, as per the directions.

The Tribune, in its Monday edition, highlighted the issue under the head, ‘Family of deceased told to pay for shroud at Karnal mortuary’, after which the authorities swung into action.

“After the issue came to light, I constituted a three-member team led by Dr Kunal Khanna, Deputy Medical Superintendent, to inquire into the matter and submit a report,” said Dr Dureja.

He also directed the authorities to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras at the mortuary to keep a check on such practices.

