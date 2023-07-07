Panel nod to Rs 1,371-cr annual plan for Krishi Vikas Yojana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

The Steering Committee of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana convened under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here today approved the annual plan worth Rs 1,371.91 crore for 2023-24.

The allocated funds will be utilised by institutions such as Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI), Karnal, and the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, (IIWBR), Karnal. The plans will now be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Agriculture for final approval.

To support environmentally friendly practices, Kaushal said the CCSHAU would establish Bio-pesticide Laboratory and Natural Farming Pesticide Production Unit at Uchani. Additionally, an advanced soil testing laboratory and a vermi compost demonstration unit will also be set up in the state.

Furthermore, the Horticulture Department will impart training at seven different locations. These training centres will be set up in strategic locations, including Bhuna, Gharaunda, Ladwa, Shamgarh, Sundrah, Hodal and Pinangwa.