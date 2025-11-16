DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Panel raps police, seeks report on child abuse case

Panel raps police, seeks report on child abuse case

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:04 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has pulled up the police and district administration for what it termed an “incomplete and vague” probe into a case involving the abduction, bonded labour and physical abuse of a 15-year-old boy.

Advertisement

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident earlier this year, the Full Bench of the Commission — comprising chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia — had in August directed the authorities concerned to conduct a time-bound and comprehensive investigation.

Advertisement

In response, a report was submitted on October 9 by the SP, Nuh, stating that an FIR was registered on August 10 at GRP Police Station, Bahadurgarh. However, after examining the report, the Commission expressed dissatisfaction, observing that the inquiry lacked clarity on key aspects such as the location of the crime, identity of the accused etc.

Advertisement

According to the Commission, the FIR and supporting documents indicate that the minor—a native of Bihar—was lured to Haryana under the pretext of employment. At Bahadurgarh Railway Station, he was taken by the accused, Anil Kumar, to a dairy farm, where he was forced into bonded labour and subjected to physical abuse.

After working for two months in exploitative conditions, the boy lost his left arm in a fodder-cutting machine accident. Instead of helping him, the employer allegedly abandoned him at a deserted spot, from where he managed to reach Nuh, where a teacher rescued him, arranged medical treatment and informed police.

Advertisement

Finding the ongoing investigation unsatisfactory, the HHRC has now directed SP Railways, Ambala Cantonment, Nitika Gahlaut, to personally monitor the probe and submit a comprehensive status report before the next hearing on November 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts