Panel raps police, seeks report on child abuse case

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has pulled up the police and district administration for what it termed an “incomplete and vague” probe into a case involving the abduction, bonded labour and physical abuse of a 15-year-old boy.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident earlier this year, the Full Bench of the Commission — comprising chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia — had in August directed the authorities concerned to conduct a time-bound and comprehensive investigation.

In response, a report was submitted on October 9 by the SP, Nuh, stating that an FIR was registered on August 10 at GRP Police Station, Bahadurgarh. However, after examining the report, the Commission expressed dissatisfaction, observing that the inquiry lacked clarity on key aspects such as the location of the crime, identity of the accused etc.

According to the Commission, the FIR and supporting documents indicate that the minor—a native of Bihar—was lured to Haryana under the pretext of employment. At Bahadurgarh Railway Station, he was taken by the accused, Anil Kumar, to a dairy farm, where he was forced into bonded labour and subjected to physical abuse.

After working for two months in exploitative conditions, the boy lost his left arm in a fodder-cutting machine accident. Instead of helping him, the employer allegedly abandoned him at a deserted spot, from where he managed to reach Nuh, where a teacher rescued him, arranged medical treatment and informed police.

Finding the ongoing investigation unsatisfactory, the HHRC has now directed SP Railways, Ambala Cantonment, Nitika Gahlaut, to personally monitor the probe and submit a comprehensive status report before the next hearing on November 27.