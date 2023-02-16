Panel receives suggestions for reservation in civic body election

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 15

Justice Darshan Singh, a retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and chairman, Haryana Backward Classes Commission, today took feedback and suggestions regarding reservation for the people of Backward Class (BC) in the elections of the Urban Local Bodies.

Members of various social organisations of the BC community of three districts – Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat – gave their suggestions and feedback to Justice Darshan Singh at the conference hall of the Karnal Municipal Corporation.

People handed over around 25 memorandums to Justice Darshan Singh, who assured them that he would send their feedback and suggestions in his report to the government.

“I came here to take feedback and suggestions from the people regarding the proportion of reservation to be given to the backward class people in the Local Bodies elections. On the basis of their suggestions we will submit our report to the government,” said Justice Darshna Singh while addressing the people present on the occasion. “People can also submit any data, which is important for them,” he said.