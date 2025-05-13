DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Panel reviews security, okays cover to 35 persons

Panel reviews security, okays cover to 35 persons

2 former DGPs on list | Security to ex-minister scaled down
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 13, 2025 IST
Representational photo
The Haryana State Level Review Committee has scaled down security provided to a former minister; deleted the name of a former CM, Om Prakash Chautala following his death in December; while two former DGPs (of Punjab and J&K) have been included on the list of those under security cover.

Sources said the meeting of the committee had approved security cover to 35 individuals, including Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, CM Nayab Singh Saini and Union minister Manohar Lal, who have been retained in the 'Z plus' category.

The names of former Punjab and J&K DGPs, who will be residing in Panchkula and Gurugram, respectively, have been included among those with security.

The cover given to Transport Minister Anil Vij, while he was the Home Minister, will remain intact. He was placed in the 'high-risk' category following a threat from the ISIS.

The CBI judge, who convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape and murder case, has also been provided security.

While security provided to other ministers does not come under this committee, which makes its recommendation on the basis of threat assessment to an individual, the sources said former Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli were also among those retained on the list.

According to information, former minister Seema Trikha’s security, provided on account of farmers’ protest, has been scaled down. Though a meeting of the committee is usually held quarterly, the sources said it could not be held earlier in the year. The recommendations have been submitted to the government for approval.

