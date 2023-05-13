Panel to find reasons for docs opting for VRS

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 12

Concerned by the rising trend of medical officers opting for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), the Department of Health has decided to conduct a study to ascertain the reasons behind this.

Sources said a three-member committee had been constituted to elicit and evaluate the reasons for officers leaving the government service and make recommendations and take steps that could be taken to retain selected officers in the HCMS cadre.

Poor working conditions Fewer promotional avenues (only one promotion in service), less salary, poor working conditions, medico-legal cases and court evidences, no security at workplace and no Class-1 status are some of the major reasons forcing the over-burdened doctors to quit their job. —Dr Anil Yadav, Secretary, Haryana civil medical service association

The committee comprises Special Secretary (Health) Yogesh Mehta, Jhajjar Civil Surgeon Dr Brahmdeep and Medical Officer Nishikant.

It has been told to submit its report within four weeks.

Dr Anil Yadav, secretary, Haryana Civil Medical Service Association (HCMSA), said the state government was paying 1.5 times more salary to the contractual doctors under the National Health Mission (NHM) compared to the regular HCMS ones. Recently, the increment for doctors pursuing the PG course had been stopped. Some doctors, preparing for the PG exam this year, were not issued the no objection certificate (NOC). All such things were disheartening and demoralising for the cadre, he added.

“The ground reality of the health infrastructure in the state can be gauged from the fact that as per the Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS) norms, a total 241 MD (Medicine) are required in the state, but merely 50 are working. Similarly, 193 gynaecologists are required, but 95 are working, 231 anaesthetists are needed, but 100 are working, 146 paediatricians are required, but 65 are working, 143 surgeons are needed, but 75 are working in the state of Haryana,” said Yadav.

He said as per the WHO norms, approximately 10,000 doctors must be available in the state, but around 4,000 doctors were working.