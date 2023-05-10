Panel to review ‘stilt plus four’ policy on May 16

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 9

In a bid to find a ‘midway’ on the now-suspended ‘stilt plus four floor’ housing policy, the expert committee shall hold final meetings on the issue in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula.

The committee constituted by the Haryana Government and headed by P Raghavendra Rao would hold a meeting with all concerned officials, including the Town and Country Planning, Municipal Corporations and even structural engineers to take a final call and if possible work out a midway to benefit all. The state has so far registered 20,000 such floors built since 2017.

“We will be holding a series of meetings in Faridabad, Panchkula and Gurugram. These districts are the most affected. We will even be getting structural engineers to discuss issues and also review if this housing scheme is successful anywhere else in country,” said Raghvendra Rao. It may be noted that meeting for Gurugram has been scheduled on May 16.