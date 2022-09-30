Panels for vigilance raids formed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh September 29

The Haryana Government today decided that every deputy commissioner will create a panel of five suitable gazetted officers from different departments for the purpose of appointing independent witness for vigilance raids. Out of which, the SP (Vigilance) may select anyone as an independent witness for raid.

A circular to this effect was issued by the Chief Secretary to administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs).

The circular further stated that the panel would be revised by the DCs every three months and the list should be shared only with the Director General (Vigilance).