Panipat: Overflowing sewage a bane

Panipat: Residents and shopkeepers in the Ward 9 market of the city are irked over the overflowing sewage on Amar Bhawan Road. MLA Pramod Vij, Mayor Avneet Kaur and other prominent leaders and MC officials have visited the spot several times but the problem hasn’t been resolved so far. There is no mechanism to drain out the sewage due to which, life has become miserable. Foul stench from the waste water has added to the problem. Residents have requested the authorities concerned but they too seem to be helpless in finding a permanent solution to the problem. Sunil Chawla, Panipat

School building unfit, students forced to study in open

Jhajjar: On one hand, the state government is providing tablets to the students while on the other students of many government schools in Jhajjar district are forced to study in the open as a new building is yet to be constructed while the old one has been declared condemned. It would have been better had the government built the building of such schools first before spending a huge amount on buying tablets. Sumit, Jhajjar

Monkey menace unchecked

Rohtak: The simian scare has become so grave in Rohtak that monkeys have started attacking people, besides taking away eatables and clothes from their homes and damaging household articles. A group of monkeys recently attacked a woman who works as a domestic help in Sector 1. Simian attacks and raids have become a common occurrence. The district administration and the municipal authorities, it seems, are completely indifferent to the plight of the residents. Punam Sehgal, Rohtak

Voltage fluctuation irks residents

Ambala: We have not even fully recovered from the heavy power cuts and now we are facing severe voltage fluctuation in Defence Colony. The lone transformer in Lane 9, Sector D, is heavily loaded with a number of houses dependent on it. As a result, the residents are suffering recurring and severe fluctuation in the area. The electric appliances are getting damaged due to sudden fluctuation. The authorities should take stock of the situation and install more transformers in the colony to ease the load and minimise the fluctuations. Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com