Panipat: 26-year-old youth 'dies' of heavy blood loss after punching glass pane

A 26-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patel Nagar here on Sunday.

It is suspected that following a feud with his wife, the youth punched a glass pane with both his hands, due to which the glass shattered, severing a vein in his hand. He collapsed due to excessive blood loss before reaching the hospital.

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The Tehsil Camp police reached the spot to inquire into the matter and began a probe.

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The deceased has been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Patel Nagar.

According to the police, information was received on Sunday about Gaurav’s death. The police team reached the Civil Hospital and recovered the body.

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As per the available information, Gaurav had a feud with his wife. Following this, he became angry and punched a glass pane with both hands, due to which the glass broke and he sustained serious injuries to his hand.

His family members, along with neighbours, took him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

SI Bansi Lal, SHO, Tehsil Camp, said Gaurav had returned home in the wee hours after attending a party. As he reached home, he got into a feud with his wife and punched the glass pane on the gate, sustaining injuries.

Due to heavy blood loss, he succumbed to his injuries. The body was handed over to the deceased’s kin after a post-mortem examination, the SHO added.