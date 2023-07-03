Panipat administration gears up for kanwar yatra

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 2

The district administration is gearing up for the upcoming kanwar yatra and is making elaborate arrangements for the same. The administration has issued an advisory in this regard. The yatra is scheduled to start on July 3 and conclude on July 15.

Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya said elaborate arrangements are being made to make the pilgrimage smooth. The administration also reviewed the arrangements made in rural and urban areas in the district.

DC Dahiya said that it would be mandatory for the kanwariyas to keep their ID proofs handy during the journey. Without an ID proof, no one would be allowed to take to the roads.

The DC further said that two wheelers without silencers would be remain off roads during the kanwar yatra.

The DC has also directed officials to install CCTV cameras at the designated points and make the route safe and secure for kanwariyas.