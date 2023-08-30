Panipat-Assandh road in pathetic condition

Commuters are facing problems in their day-to-day life as the main Panipat-Assandh road is in a poor state. Hundreds of people use this road to go to their destinations every day. Besides, several schools are situated on this road. The officials concerned should resolve this issue on priority.

Sanjay Kumar, panipat

Non-availability of parking space

Vehicles parked by owners on both sides of the main roads at the Nangal Choudhary town in Mahendragarh district have become a cause of traffic congestion, leading to great inconvenience not only to commuters but also the owners of shops located on the roads. The non-availability of parking lots in the town is the reason behind the traffic snarls. The authorities should pay attention to the issue and resolve it at the earliest.

Ranbir, Narnaul

Bovines give tough time to residents

Herds of cows and bulls are giving a tough times to people, including senior citizens and children, in Sector 9, Ambala City. Recently, a bovine created a ruckus and inflicted serious injuries to many persons in the sector. I hope the District Magistrate and the Municipal Corporation will look into the matter and set things right.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Panipat