Panipat blanket industry looks forward to a promising season

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 10

After two years of slowdown, the blanket industry is looking forward to a promising season.

There is a good demand for mink blankets this year. However, their production this year began in September, which is around four months late, and the polar blanket manufacturers started their plants only 15 days ago, due to an uncertainty about their demand in the market.

The mink blanket industry in the globally famous ‘Textile City’ was badly hit due to a shrink in demand in the domestic market over the past two years. However, this Diwali season brought a smile on the manufacturers’ as well as traders’ faces.

The demand for their product is on the rise in the domestic market presently and the industries are running on their normal capacity.

Earlier, China had a stronghold in 3D bedsheets and mink blankets in the local domestic market and traders only imported these, but now, Panipat has broken the monopoly and the import of these Chinese products has almost stopped.

As many as 80 plants in Panipat are manufacturing mink blankets, 35 plants polar blankets and 40 plants 3D bedsheets.

Pritam Singh Sachdeva, the president of the Panipat Industrialists’ Association, said approximately 8 lakh kilogram of mink blankets is being manufactured here daily. This means that around 3.20 lakh blankets are being produced here in a day.

The cost of mink blankets in the market this year is around Rs 195-200 per kg, which was only Rs 180-185 last year, he said. The price of the supersoft quality of mink blankets is around Rs 220 per kg this season, he said.

Besides, approximately 1.25 lakh kg of polar blankets and around 20 lakh meter of 3D bedsheets is being manufactured in a day here, Sachdeva said.

Ram Kumar Garg, a manufacturer, said ups and downs in the market are a routine, but this time, there is a good demand in the domestic market. Mink is a polyester-based blanket and is in the reach of the common people, Garg said.

Bheem Rana, the president of the Panipat Mink Blanket Manufacturers’ Association, said the overall market this year is satisfactory as compared to the previous two years.

The blanket season starts in May every year, but due to an uncertainty in the demand, the production this year began in September. There is a good demand for mink and 3D bedsheets, he said.

“The traders and manufacturers were worried around three to four months ago, but since the month before Diwali, the season has been good for mink blankets,” Ram Pratap Gupta, secretary of the Panipat Polar Plants’ Association, said. Now that the season has begun, we hope that the situation improves this year, Gupta added.

The traders dealing in polar blankets have also shifted to manufacturing mink blankets. Due to this, the demand for polar blankets is going down, he said.

#Panipat