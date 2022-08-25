Panipat civic body opens short-term tender for catching stray animals

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, August 24
The Municipal Corporation (MC) had opened a short-term tender for catching stray animals in the city on Tuesday.
As many as 3,000 stray animals roam around the city roads under the MC area and are posing threat to human life. The MC claimed that the city would be free of stray animals in two months.
11-yr-old killed in bull attack in Kurukshetra
- Kurukshetra: An 11-year-old girl was killed after she was attacked by a stray bull in Shahabad this morning. The deceased was identified as Palak of Lucky Colony
- Palak, a student of Class III in a government school, was on her way on a cycle to buy milk from a nearby shop.
- On the way, two stray bulls were fighting in the street and one of them attacked her.
- Residents managed to rescue the girl and rushed her to the CHC, Shahabad, where she was declared dead. The body of the girl was handed to the kin after postmortem
The menace of stray animals in the city has risen to alarming proportions. Herds of stray animals on highways and local roads are a common sight.
Approximately 3,000 abandoned animals roam on Panipat city roads and some even sit in the middle of the road. This has become one of the major causes of accidents in the city.
The residents were furious with the working of the MC, elected councillors, MLA and Mayor after 24-year-old Manpreet died when his motorcycle hit a stray bull on NH-44 in the beginning of August. The bull also died in the accident.
Work orders to be allotted soon
A technical bid has been opened and work order will be allotted within one or two days. We also have a tie-up with gaushalas that the stray animals will be sent there. If all goes well, the city will be free of stray animals in two months. —Yashendera Singh, MC Commissioner
After the incident, scores of social activists decided to catch these stray animals on their own and announced that they would tie these animals at the residences of the Mayor and BJP leaders.
After the accident, members of various social organizations, led by Mayor Avneet Kaur, held a meeting with the MC Commissioner over the issue and decided that the MC would allot a tender for catching these stray animals. At the meeting, it was decided that such animals would be sent to gaushalas and ‘gau abhyaranya’ at Nain village.
After the meeting, the MC opened the technical bid of the tender for catching strays and send them to gaushalas.
As per the sources, four companies participated in the tender. The work order would be allotted to the company which would have the lowest rate, the sources added.
Yashendera Singh, MC Commissioner, said a technical bid has been opened and work order would be allotted within one or two days. “We also have a tie-up with gaushalas and ‘gau-abhayaranya’ that the stray animals would be sent there. If all goes well, the city will be free of stray animals in two months,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...