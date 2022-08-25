Panipat civic body opens short-term tender for catching stray animals

Residents angry with working of Municipal Corporation I Say commuters at risk

Panipat civic body opens short-term tender for catching stray animals

Stray animals feed roam on Panipat roads. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, August 24

The Municipal Corporation (MC) had opened a short-term tender for catching stray animals in the city on Tuesday.

As many as 3,000 stray animals roam around the city roads under the MC area and are posing threat to human life. The MC claimed that the city would be free of stray animals in two months.

11-yr-old killed in bull attack in Kurukshetra

  • Kurukshetra: An 11-year-old girl was killed after she was attacked by a stray bull in Shahabad this morning. The deceased was identified as Palak of Lucky Colony
  • Palak, a student of Class III in a government school, was on her way on a cycle to buy milk from a nearby shop.
  • On the way, two stray bulls were fighting in the street and one of them attacked her.
  • Residents managed to rescue the girl and rushed her to the CHC, Shahabad, where she was declared dead. The body of the girl was handed to the kin after postmortem

The menace of stray animals in the city has risen to alarming proportions. Herds of stray animals on highways and local roads are a common sight.

Approximately 3,000 abandoned animals roam on Panipat city roads and some even sit in the middle of the road. This has become one of the major causes of accidents in the city.

The residents were furious with the working of the MC, elected councillors, MLA and Mayor after 24-year-old Manpreet died when his motorcycle hit a stray bull on NH-44 in the beginning of August. The bull also died in the accident.

Work orders to be allotted soon

A technical bid has been opened and work order will be allotted within one or two days. We also have a tie-up with gaushalas that the stray animals will be sent there. If all goes well, the city will be free of stray animals in two months. —Yashendera Singh, MC Commissioner

After the incident, scores of social activists decided to catch these stray animals on their own and announced that they would tie these animals at the residences of the Mayor and BJP leaders.

After the accident, members of various social organizations, led by Mayor Avneet Kaur, held a meeting with the MC Commissioner over the issue and decided that the MC would allot a tender for catching these stray animals. At the meeting, it was decided that such animals would be sent to gaushalas and ‘gau abhyaranya’ at Nain village.

After the meeting, the MC opened the technical bid of the tender for catching strays and send them to gaushalas.

As per the sources, four companies participated in the tender. The work order would be allotted to the company which would have the lowest rate, the sources added.

Yashendera Singh, MC Commissioner, said a technical bid has been opened and work order would be allotted within one or two days. “We also have a tie-up with gaushalas and ‘gau-abhayaranya’ that the stray animals would be sent there. If all goes well, the city will be free of stray animals in two months,” he added.

#panipat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Amid speculation of Ravish Kumar resigning from NDTV, news anchor clarifies

2
Chandigarh

Holistic healthcare a priority, says PM Modi at inauguration of cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali

3
Ludhiana

Income Tax raid at 35 premises linked to Gurmail Medical Stores in Ludhiana

4
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

5
Nation

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

6
Nation

Mushroom farmer, who bought flight tickets for workers during 2020 lockdown, dies by suicide

7
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's brother claims she was murdered in Goa

8
Punjab

PM Modi returning without attending Ferozepur event in January unfortunate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Haryana

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 2,600-bed hospital in Haryana's Faridabad

10
Haryana

Family alleges rape & murder by Sonali Phogat's PA, files complaint

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...

Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba

Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba

8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...

Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed

Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...

Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; ‘she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn’t pick it up again’

Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'

Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...


Cities

View All

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

Day after Vigilance Bureau raid at office, motor vehicle inspector grilled

Day after Akali Market demolition in Amritsar, SGPC says will rehabilitate traders

Boy abducted from Golden Temple complex, rescued

Two ASIs arrested on corruption charge

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

Cancer Hospital Unveiled: Amid thick security blanket, PM Modi keeps date with Mohali

A first: 18 freehold business units up for e-auction by Chandigarh MC

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal's house to discuss 'poaching' attempts by BJP

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

AAP govt ignored expert panel suggestions on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Punjab polls: BJP

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Cane growers postpone mega meet at Phagwara

No headway in Rs 560-cr project to augment water supply in city

Food Safety Dept team collects milk samples

2 held with 120-gm ‘ice’, 500-gm heroin

Sikh body’s 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University, Patiala

'Disrespect' to rare Sikh literature: SGPC's 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University

e-rickshaws in disuse, Punjabi University pupils face commuting blues

Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed