Panipat civic body opens short-term tender for catching stray animals

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, August 24

The Municipal Corporation (MC) had opened a short-term tender for catching stray animals in the city on Tuesday.

As many as 3,000 stray animals roam around the city roads under the MC area and are posing threat to human life. The MC claimed that the city would be free of stray animals in two months.

11-yr-old killed in bull attack in Kurukshetra Kurukshetra: An 11-year-old girl was killed after she was attacked by a stray bull in Shahabad this morning. The deceased was identified as Palak of Lucky Colony

Palak, a student of Class III in a government school, was on her way on a cycle to buy milk from a nearby shop.

On the way, two stray bulls were fighting in the street and one of them attacked her.

Residents managed to rescue the girl and rushed her to the CHC, Shahabad, where she was declared dead. The body of the girl was handed to the kin after postmortem

The menace of stray animals in the city has risen to alarming proportions. Herds of stray animals on highways and local roads are a common sight.

Approximately 3,000 abandoned animals roam on Panipat city roads and some even sit in the middle of the road. This has become one of the major causes of accidents in the city.

The residents were furious with the working of the MC, elected councillors, MLA and Mayor after 24-year-old Manpreet died when his motorcycle hit a stray bull on NH-44 in the beginning of August. The bull also died in the accident.

After the incident, scores of social activists decided to catch these stray animals on their own and announced that they would tie these animals at the residences of the Mayor and BJP leaders.

After the accident, members of various social organizations, led by Mayor Avneet Kaur, held a meeting with the MC Commissioner over the issue and decided that the MC would allot a tender for catching these stray animals. At the meeting, it was decided that such animals would be sent to gaushalas and ‘gau abhyaranya’ at Nain village.

After the meeting, the MC opened the technical bid of the tender for catching strays and send them to gaushalas.

As per the sources, four companies participated in the tender. The work order would be allotted to the company which would have the lowest rate, the sources added.

Yashendera Singh, MC Commissioner, said a technical bid has been opened and work order would be allotted within one or two days. “We also have a tie-up with gaushalas and ‘gau-abhayaranya’ that the stray animals would be sent there. If all goes well, the city will be free of stray animals in two months,” he added.

